Most airports in Southern and Central Luzon operational: CAAP

People park along the highway near the Virac Airport to catch a phone signal on November 5, 2020. As of the moment, the vicinity near the airport has the most stable phone signal in the city of Virac after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated the province. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said most of the airports in Southern Luzon remain operational with some facilities reporting only minor damage as of Thursday.

In the Bicol region, which bore the brunt of typhoon Rolly's fury and was also severely affected by typhoon Ulysses, the following airports did not report any damage, and remain operational:

Virac Airport in Catanduanes

Naga Airport in Camarines Sur

Legazpi Airport in Albay

CAAP said all other airports in the Bicol region incurred no additional damage from the typhoon.

"All personnel were also accounted for and safe," CAAP said in a statement.

Airports in Mamburao, Marinduque, Romblon, Subic Bay, Jomalig Island, Iba, Baler, Alabat Island did not report any damage either, CAAP said.

The Lubang and San Jose airports in Occidental Mindoro; as well as

the Calapan, Pinamalayan and Wasig airports in Oriental Mindoro were not damaged either, the agency added.

Busuanga airport in Palawan also remains operational.

However, Plaridel Airport in Bulacan sustained mild flooding. Its tower building also had cracked door panels and water leakages due to storm surges. The facility also had a power outage around 4:45 a.m.

One of Sangley Airport's runways got flooded and was hit by a power outage around 12:20 a.m.

CAAP said airport managers are still tasked to be on high alert. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport had earlier suspended operations due to Ulysses. Airlines also canceled flights because of the typhoon.