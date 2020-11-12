Malls offer refuge to customers, waive overnight parking fees after Ulysses onslaught

MANILA (UPDATE) - Malls on Thursday offered refuge to customers and waived overnight parking fees as Typhoon Ulysses inundated large swaths of Luzon.

SM Supermalls said its branches in Luzon would be open to stranded customers and nearby residents and offered free WiFi and charging stations.

Ayala Malls closed its branches but would accommodate customers seeking shelter.

The following malls are closed: Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Marikina, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Harbor Point, and Marquee.

Robinsons Malls also offered its branches as temporary shelters. Robinsons Place Manila and Robinson Otis will open at 12 noon while the following branches were closed:

- Robinsons Place Antipolo

- Robinsons Cainta

- Robinsons Starmills Pampanga

- Robinsons Angeles

- Robinsons Place Malolos

- Robinsons Tagaytay

- Robinsons Luisita

- Robinsons Metro East

The typhoon has killed at least 1 person and forced some 170,000 to flee their homes. It comes just a week after Super Typhoon Rolly devastated southern Luzon and left at least 19 dead.