LIST: Airline firms cancel domestic, international flights as Ulysses pummels PH

A motorist negotiates a road as strong winds brought by typhoon Ulysses batters Legazpi City, in Albay on November 11, 2020. Ulysses swept thru provinces still reeling from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and is expected to proceed northwest towards the rest of Luzon. Charism Sayat, AFP

MANILA - Airlines have canceled most of their flights on Thursday, as Typhoon Ulysses battered the country with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Local carriers issued the following advisories:

Philippine Airlines

All PAL Ticket Offices in Metro Manila area are closed today, November 12 Thursday except NAIA Terminal 1 ticket office - open only until 2 pm and NAIA Terminal 3 ticket office - open until 4 pm.

Legazpi City ticket office is open despite difficulties with electricity, but Clark and Naga ticket offices are closed.

PAL earlier advised several flights have been canceled on Thursday.

Cebu Pacific

Despite not opting to cancel flights, Cebu Pacific advised passengers that they can postpone their travels and may rebook or opt for a refund.



AirAsia Philippines

AirAsia has canceled some of its flights on Thursday, and said it will email affected guests regarding new flight details.