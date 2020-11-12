LIST: Airline firms cancel domestic, international flights as Ulysses pummels PH
Posted at Nov 12 2020 02:22 PM
MANILA - Airlines have canceled most of their flights on Thursday, as Typhoon Ulysses battered the country with strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Local carriers issued the following advisories:
Philippine Airlines
All PAL Ticket Offices in Metro Manila area are closed today, November 12 Thursday except NAIA Terminal 1 ticket office - open only until 2 pm and NAIA Terminal 3 ticket office - open until 4 pm.
Legazpi City ticket office is open despite difficulties with electricity, but Clark and Naga ticket offices are closed.
PAL earlier advised several flights have been canceled on Thursday.
Cebu Pacific
Despite not opting to cancel flights, Cebu Pacific advised passengers that they can postpone their travels and may rebook or opt for a refund.
AirAsia Philippines
AirAsia has canceled some of its flights on Thursday, and said it will email affected guests regarding new flight details.
