Globe, PLDT working to restore telco services as Ulysses cuts power, fiber lines

Residents stay on the rooftop as water level rise in Batasan-San Mateo Rizal area on November 12, 2020. Jun Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Globe Telecom and PLDT-Smart said Thursday they are working to restore mobile and internet services following the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses and will provide free telco services to subscribers in typhoon-hit areas.

Globe said its services in Camarines Sur and Pampanga were "heavily affected" as typhoon Ulysses devastated Luzon.

Globe said strong winds caused "multiple fiber cuts" in North and South Luzon, and one fiber cut incident in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Its network remains "stable with no major damage incurred," with some areas in Metro Manila experiencing intermittent to no signal due to prolonged power outage.

Repairs in flooded areas would resume when access and safety are secured, it said.

"Clean energy fuel cells and generators deployed are powering up our cell sites given the current power challenges," Globe said.

"We will continue to provide service updates to our customers, while repairs for areas flooded will resume as soon as access and safety is secured."

PLDT-Smart meantime said, areas without power have made it difficult for their subscribers to use mobile data and their teams are working to restore services as soon as it is safe.

The Manny Pangilinan-led telco is ready to provide free calls and cellphone charging in typhoon-hit areas, said Cathy Yang, PLDT first vice president and group head.

“So sa mga panahong ito na disrupted ang ilan sa atin, kusa kaming nagbibigay ng free data, call and text credits sa mga apektadong customers ng Smart at TNT sa National Capital Region at ilang lugar sa Luzon,” Yang said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Its personnel and equipment were prepositioned to work on sites affected by Typhoon Ulysses and Super Typhoon Rolly, which battered southern Luzon last week.

PLDT and Smart Stores will be temporarily closed in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Nueva Vizcaya and Pangasinan, and all branches in South Luzon except those in Bicol.

Globe meanwhile said it is offering free mobile and home broadband services to residents of areas affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

“Areas hit by Typhoon Rolly that are covered are: NCR (1st district - City of Manila, 2nd District, 4th District), Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Marinduque, Masbate, and Western Samar,” Globe said.

“Additional areas covered due to Typhoon Ulysses are: Aurora, Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, La Union (Southern portion), Masbate (Burias and Ticao Islands), Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya (Central and Southern portions), Occidental Mindoro (Northern portion), Oriental Mindoro (Northern portion), Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quirino, Tarlac, and Zambales.”

Globe and TM prepaid subscribers in these areas will get “unli calls” and “unli all-net texts” for 3 days.

Postpaid subscribers meanwhile will continue to get service regardless of their account’s payment status until Nov. 14.

Globe said it was also seeding 5GB of data for 3 days for free to subscribers of its Globe At Home wireless broadband service.



The Ayala-led telco said Globe At Home subscribers in these areas will also have their monthly bill reversed corresponding to the days when they experienced no connection.

Globe Home Prepaid WiFi customers in affected areas will also be provided with free 5GB of data for 3 days. The free data offer will be sent out automatically, Globe said.

RELATED VIDEO: