Philippines may see further oil price cuts in next days: economist

MANILA — The Philippines can expect further oil price cuts in the coming days, an economist said on Saturday, citing global prices.



The price of oil in the world market has dropped to $75 to $76 per barrel from a high of $82, said Michael Ricafort, chief economist of RCBC.



“Oil is already at the lowest in 3 and a half months,” he said in a news forum in Quezon City.



“Malaki po yung roll back na aasahan natin sa mga dadating na araw kasi malaki yung binagsak ng presyo ng langis,” he said.



He also said that economic growth could have reached 6 to 7 percent in the third quarter of 2023 had the country been able to tame rice prices in the first half of the year.

Rice accounted for 0.9 percent of the Philippines’ inflation basket, Ricafort said.



“Mga 6-7 percent yung economic growth had it not been sa presyo ng bigas. Kaya bumagal kasi nagtipid… kaya nabawasan tuloy yung growth,” he said in a news forum in Quezon City.



“Had it not been for the increase in rice prices, dapat nasa 3.6 percent lang,” he added.



The Department of Agriculture earlier said that the price cap imposed on rice in September helped slow down inflation in October.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier imposed a P45 per kilo price ceiling for well-milled rice, and a P41 price cap for every kilo of regular-milled rice.

He said that investigations showed that prices could have skyrocketed due to an artificial shortage caused by smugglers.

“Iyong mandated price ceiling iyong as per Executive Order 38, nagkaroon iyan ng epekto sa mga huling bahagi ng buwan ng Setyembre going to the month of October,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa told state television PTV.



“So kaya nakita natin dito sa resulta ng inflation — in particular, in food inflation — ng bigas ay malaki ang binaba,” he said.