Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Diesel prices may drop by as much as P3 as industry players forecast a rollback across all fuel products starting Tuesday, November 14.

Diesel prices will go down by around P2.90-P3.20 per liter.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices may drop by from P0.50 to P0.80 per liter.

Kerosene will post a P2 to P2.30 per liter rollback next week.

Experts earlier projected that fuel prices may see a downward trend towards the end of the year.

— With a report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News