Subsidy sought for hog raisers affected by ASF

A backyard hog raiser's pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan contains a couple of small native pigs on May 11, 2021, which before was filled with various pigs but died due to African swine fever.

MANILA—The Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines is urging the government to give financial aid to hog raisers affected by African swine fever.

Their chairman Nic Briones said P10,000 per culled hog is reasonable, and the budget can be sourced from the Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF).

The ACEF is a Department of Agriculture (DA) program that extends credit to farmers and fisherfolk, funds research and development, and gives scholarships to students of agriculture-related courses at the tertiary level.

Until now, the group says the government has yet to give financial aid to affected hog raisers.

"Ang mangyayari niyan, tulad ng nangyari sa Luzon, dahil walang ayuda, marami sa mga susunod na tatamaan, hindi na magsasabi na yung kanilang alaga ay may tama ng ASF. Kapag nangyari yan, malamang kahit na may sakit, pwedeng mailabas o maibenta, yan magiging dahilan na mabilis na pagkalat ng ASF sa Iloilo," Briones said.

Briones said this could result in the further spread of ASF.

Five towns in Iloilo province are now affected by ASF, and more than a thousand hogs have been already culled.

Briones said the country was not successful in containing ASF, as Iloilo is one of the biggest pork producers in the country.

There is no movement in the price of pork in Metro Manila markets as of now.