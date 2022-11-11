RLC posts strong earnings in Q3 driven by recovery in malls, real estate businesses

People wear face masks as they visit The Robinsons mall in San Juan City on November 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said its net income attributable to parent jumped 130 percent in the third quarter as it benefitted from recovering consumption and reinvigorated economic activities.

Net income after tax reached P2.05 billion on the back of strong performance of its malls, offices, hotels and industrial businesses, the company told the stock exchange.

For the first 9 months, RLC said its consolidated revenues rose 16 percent to P35.77 billion due to increased commercial leasing and consumption recovery in malls as well as improved sales in domestic real estate projects.

"With the economy inching closer to full reopening, RLC is benefitting from the overall improvement in consumer sentiment going into the holiday season," RLC President and CEO Frederick Go.

RLC's portfolio includes Robinsons Malls, Robinsons Offices, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities (RLX), , Robinsons Integrated Developments and RLC Residences and Robinsons

Homes.

