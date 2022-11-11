Residents take advantage of fresh seafood products as they buy their needs at the Marikina market in Marikina City on July 21, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 25,000 metric tons of fish for wet markets to ensure enough supply during the closed fishing season.

In guidelines issued Thursday, the DA allowed the importation of frozen round scad or galunggong, bigeye scad, mackerel, bonito, and moonfish from November to January 2023.

During closed fishing season, large corporations are barred from fishing for 3 months to allow fish to repopulate.

All import clearances must be issued before Dec. 15, 2022 and will be valid for 45 days.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is encouraging importers to sell imported fish before fishing season reopens by February.