MANILA — Fitch Solutions on Friday said it raised its Philippine economic growth forecast for 2022 due to the faster-than-anticipated third-quarter output but growth could start waning by 2023.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast was raised to 7.4 percent from its previous expectation of 6.6 percent, Fitch Solutions said in a statement.

"The better-than-expected economic performance in the year-to- September has prompted us at Fitch Solutions to raise our 2022 growth forecast," Fitch Solutions said.

Third-quarter economic growth expanded by 7.6 percent, slightly faster than the 7.5 percent revised growth in the previous quarter, government data showed.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) expects the economy to expand by 6.5 to 7.5 percent in 2022.

However, Fitch Solutions lowered its 2023 growth forecast to 5.9 percent from the previous 6.2 percent due to the "mounting growth headwinds" brought by monetary tightening, slowing global growth environment as well as inflation.

Private consumption fueled growth in Q3 but it could be tempered by rising costs, the company said.

"We expect pent-up demand to wane, while elevated inflation will continue to erode household purchasing power and weigh on private consumption," Fitch Solutions said.

High inflation and tightening external credit conditions could push the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to continue its "aggressive rate hiking cycle" which is seen to weigh in on investment prospects and household spending.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla has said the Monetary Board plans to "match" the US Federal Reserve's 75-basis point rate hike on Nov. 17. Higher interest rates could mean higher borrowing costs and tempered demand that could impact growth.

So far, the country's key policy rate has been raised by 225 bps to 4.25 percent.

