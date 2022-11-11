The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said on Friday it was looking at working with Cambodia to augment the rice supply in the country.



Cambodia is producing excess from its farms due to high productivity. On Thursday, it asked the Philippines to import more rice during the ASEAN Summit.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Prak Sokhonn made the request to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit on Nov. 9, according to Agence Kampuchea Presse.

"What they’re seeking is how we can help them in the milling process. Many of their palay are sent to Vietnam for processing... Hopefully, we can buy direct from them and do our own milling," PCCI President George Barcelon told ANC.

He said the Philippines imports rice from Vietnam, which could also be from Cambodia but were just milled there. Importing directly might be cost-effective, he said.

The Philippines has enough milling capacity but supply is hit by typhoons, Barcelon said.

PCCI, other business representatives, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are in Cambodia for the ASEAN Summit.