Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay City. Photo courtesy of Hotel Okura

MANILA — Japan's Hotel Okura Co. will open a luxury hotel in Manila on Dec. 28, its first premier brand hotel in the Philippines, after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 11-story, 190-room Hotel Okura Manila will be located inside the compounds of the Resorts World Manila casino complex adjacent to the third terminal of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Hotel Okura said.

The Tokyo-based hotel chain said it started accepting bookings on Wednesday.

The new hotel will feature a lobby inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics and include guestrooms with a cypress wood bathtub made by Japanese craftsmen to reflect Hotel Okura's commitment to Japanese essence.

Also inside the Manila hotel will be high-class Japanese restaurant Yamazato, which is famous for course-style "kaiseki" cuisine.

Hotel Okura Manila will target domestic guests for the time being. An official of Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co. expressed hope that hotel guests will be subsequently motivated to travel to Japan.

