SM to open first mall in CARAGA region with SM City Butuan

Artist’s Rendition of SM City Butuan. Handout



MANILA - SM Prime Holdings said it is set to open SM City Butuan on Friday, its first mall in the CARAGA region.

With a floor area of 40,000 square meters, SM City Butuan is located along JC Aquino Avenue in Butuan City Agusan del Norte.

The new mall, which is also the sixth for SM in Mindanao, is seen as an entertainment and economic hub for nearby provinces of Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur, it said.

"The steady economic growth demonstrated by Mindanao over the past years has driven SM Prime to pursue its expansion in the region delivering integrated property developments in various key areas in Mindanao," said SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim.

SM City Butuan will have three floors, offering 80 percent of space for lease.

It will feature a mix of local and foreign stores and brands, as well as SM's own lines such as The SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, Our Home, ACE Hardware, Uniqlo, Sports Central, Surplus Shop, Miniso, Goldilocks, Watsons and BDO.

It will also house four up-to-date SM Cinema facilities, SM Cyberzone, an open parking and a helipad.

SM Prime said it committed to drive economic growth in different parts of the country by delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities that will enrich the quality of life of Filipinos.