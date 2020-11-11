PSE to suspend trading Thursday if typhoon signal no. 3 stays raised in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) will suspend its trading and settlement activities Thursday, November 12, if Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 will remain hoisted in Metro Manila amid Typhoon Ulysses.

In a memorandum released Wednesday, PSE also said there will be no clearing and settlement activities in the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines (SEC) on Thursday, pursuant to a memorandum released by the Office of the President.

"Should there be a public announcement by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ('PAGASA') by no later than six o’clock in the morning tomorrow, November 12, 2020, that the current public storm warning signal number 3 has been downgraded to signal number 2 or 1 in Metro Manila, please be advised that there WILL be trading activities tomorrow," the PSE added."Otherwise, if the public storm warning signal remains at signal number 3, then there will be NO trading at the PSE."

Malacañang earlier suspended classes in all public schools and work in government offices in Metro Manila and other regions due to the typhoon.

"Should there be trading tomorrow, please note that the trades transacted today, November 11 (Wednesday), and tomorrow, November 12 (Thursday), will be due for settlement on November 1 (Tuesday)," PSEi President and CEO Ramon Monzon said in the memorandum.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payment and Settlement System (PhilPaSS) are both covered by the above mentioned work suspension.