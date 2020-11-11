PlayStation 5 price, release date in PH announced

MANILA (UPDATED) -- DataBlitz on Wednesday announced the price of the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 console, as well as its release date in the Philippines.

In an e-mail to its subscribers, the local gaming store chain said the PS5 will be sold at P27,990, and will be launched in the country on December 11.

It was quick to add that pre-orders have not yet started.

Shortly after the e-mail, DataBlitz gave a similar update on its official Facebook page as it posted photos of Sony's next-generation console.

It added in the comments section that it will release more details on the pricing of the PS5 digital version as the announced price applies to the standard edition, which has a visible Blu-Ray disc slot.

In a statement released on the PlayStation Asia website, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore (SIES) mentioned the same price of the PS5 standard model for the Philippine market.

It also revealed the cost of add-ons such as the DualSense wireless controller (P3,390), wireless headset (P5,590), HD camera (P3,290), and charging station (P1,690).

According to SIES, the launch day game Astro's Playroom is already pre-installed on the PS5, with a number of exclusive titles soon to be available for purchase.

These include Demon's Souls (P3,490), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (P2,490), Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (P3,490), and Sackboy A Big Adventure (P2,990).

