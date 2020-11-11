NAIA to halt flight operations between midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, November 12

MANILA - The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said it would temporarily halt flight operations for 6 hours to ensure passenger safety during the peak of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) strength.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Tuesday that NAIA will suspend all flight operations from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, November 12.

"Typhoon forecasts presented by PAG-ASA-NAIA and the airlines revealed that the typhoon will be strongly felt in Manila by 2 a.m. bringing strong winds that would endanger flight movements. Typhoon Ulysses is expected to weaken as the day progress tomorrow, Thursday," MIAA said in their statement.

The decision was reached after consulting with the Airline Operators Council, the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines, PAGASA NAIA station, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Jim Sydiongco.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) earlier issued several flight cancellations for today and tomorrow.

All Nippon Airways and United Airlines also canceled their flights which are scheduled to arrive tonight.

Air Asia evacuated some of its planes out of Manila, while Cebu Pacific and PAL employed ballasting of their fleet to ensure their stability while on the ground.

MIAA said so-called malasakit help kits are ready to be distributed to passengers inside terminals. They will also inspect runways and taxiways once the weather stabilizes.

For updates on flight operations and other inquires, the MIAA can be reached through its SMS Hotline 0917-8396242 / 0918-9186242; Voice Hotline 88771-1111 or through its Facebook Page and Twitter account @MIAAGovPh.