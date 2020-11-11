Multiple storms help increase Metro Manila's water supply: NWRB

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Wednesday said rains brought by the recent typhoons helped fill Angat Dam in Bulacan, which is Metro Manila’s main source of water supply.

“Isang benepisyo po na naibibigay din ng pagbagyo at pag-ulan ay yung pag recharge ng mga dam nating na napaka-importante sa kabuhayan natin partikular sa irigasyos at water supply para sa mga kababayan natin partikular sa Metro Manila,” said Dr. Sevillo David Jr., NWRB’s executive director.

(One of the benefits of typhoons is that it allows our dams to recharge which is very important particularly for irrigation and water supply of Metro Manila residents.)

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Angat Dam is at 205 meters. The dam’s normal level is at 210 meters.

“Nasa normal level na dulot ng bagyong nagdaan, kay Quinta at Rolly,” said David.

(The water is now at its normal level due to previous typhoons Quinta and Rolly.)

David believes Angat dam will be able to supply water for the rest of the year and even until summer.

“Nakapag-recharge nang maayos ang Angat Dam na magiging sanhi na mabigyan ng seguridad ang pangangailangan natin ng tubig sa Metro Manila ngayong taon at sa tingin natin ito po ay kakayanin hanggang sa susunod na taon, partikular sa summer sa susunod na taon.

(Angat Dam was able to recharge properly and will ensure Metro Manila’s water supply for the rest of the year until summer of next year.)

But David said it is important to develop facilities that would ensure the future supply of water given the rising demand due to an increasing population.



Watch more in iWantTFC

“Kailangang nating makadevelop ng rain water harvesting facility o reservoir para ma-capture o maipon itong tubig na dumarating sa atin kapag panahon ng pag-ulan,” he said.

(We need to develop a rain water harvesting facility or reservoir to capture and save water.)