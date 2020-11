LIST: Philippine Airlines cancels some flights as Ulysses nears

Philippine Airlines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Wednesday canceled some international and domestic flights as Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) nears the country.

Canceled flights as follows:

NOVEMBER 11, 2020 (Wednesday)

Domestic Flights

PR2923 Manila – Legazpi

PR2924 Legazpi - Manila



NOVEMBER 12, 2020 (Thursday)

International Flights

PR511 Manila – Singapore

PR502 Singapore – Manila

PR890 Manila - Taipei

PR891 Taipei - Manila

PR412 Manila – Osaka Kansai

PR411 Osaka Kansai - Manila

PR428 Manila – Tokyo Narita

PR427 Tokyo Narita – Manila

Domestic Flights

PR1845 Manila – Cebu

PR453 Manila – General Santos

PR1813 Manila - Davao

PR2521 Manila - Cagayan de Oro

PR2997 Manila - Zamboanga

PR2985 Manila - Tacloban

PR2959 Manila - Cotabato

PAL advises travelers to constantly check updates of their flights in light of the typhoon.

Meanwhile, the following November 11 flights are operating as scheduled:

NOVEMBER 11, 2020 (Wednesday)

International Flights

PR104 Manila-San Francisco

PR300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR422/421 Manila-Haneda-Manila

PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR438/437 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR535 Manila-Jakarta

PR591/592 Manila-Saigon-Manila

PR658 Manila-Dubai

PR5657 (10Nov) Riyadh - (11Nov) Manila

PR5683 Dammam-Manila

Domestic Flights

PR1809/1810 Manila-Davao-Manila

PR1845/1846 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR1859/1860 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR2141/2142 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR2521/2522 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

PR2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

PR2783/2784 Manila-Pagadian-Manila

PR2785/2786 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR2985/2986 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR4205/4206 Manila-Antique-Manila

PR4773/4774 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

PR5811/5812 Manila-Davao-Manila

PR2313/2314 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu