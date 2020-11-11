Facebook calls for donations for Philippine typhoon victims

Workers push a toppled electrical pole in Iriga City in Camarines Sur on November 2, 2020, a day after Typhoon Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, smashed through the Bicol Region. Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

MANILA - Facebook called for donations for victims of supertyphoon Rolly and said it was going to match donations made to a US-based non-profit organization that is undertaking relief efforts.

The social media giant said Facebook users can make donations through the platform by visiting the Crisis Response Page for Typhoon Rolly or by clicking on the donate button on the announcement seen on top of their Facebook feeds.

Facebook said it will match up to $150,000 (approximately P7.2 million) of donations that will be made to GlobalGiving.

Proceeds from the donation drive will go to support the immediate needs of communities affected by Typhoon Rolly, specifically in the Bicol and Calabarzon provinces, Facebook said.

"Since Typhoon Rolly hit the Philippines, hundreds of postings have been seen through Facebook’s Community Help function, with people offering and asking for shelter, food, water, transportation, and volunteer work. With Community Help, Facebook bridges those who want to help with those who need it the most," Facebook said.

Facebook encouraged users to visit the crisis page for Typhoon Rolly to offer or request help, including requesting or offering shelter, food, water, transportation and volunteer work.

Just days after super typhoon Rolly hammered the Bicol region on November 1, Southern Luzon is again being battered by typhoon Ulysses.

