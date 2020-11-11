Cebu Pacific, AirAsia offer '11.11 seat sales'

MANILA - Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines on Wednesday launched seat sales, riding on "11.11" dubbed the biggest online shopping festival in the world.

Cebu Pacific’s “super seat fest” offers a P1 one-way base fare to all its destinations until November 13, for travel from July 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

For its part, AirAsia’s 11.11 sale will run until November 15, for travel between July 1, 2021 and Oct 30, 2021.

Promos are available on its website and mobile app, it said.

“AirAsia’s 11.11 Sale is our early Christmas treat that frequent travelers and bargain seekers shouldn’t miss, especially now that leisure travel is slowly making a comeback. This is the perfect opportunity for our guests to fulfill their travel desires and plan their next affordable getaway in 2021 with family and friends,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

The Philippine government in October lifted the ban on non-essential overseas travel and eased several other quarantine restrictions.