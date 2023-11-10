Oil prices seen tumbling anew

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Fuel prices are expected to fall again in the second week of November, a Department of Energy (DOE) official said Friday.

Diesel prices may go down by around P2.50 per liter, while kerosene prices may drop by P1.50 per liter.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, may decrease by P0.50 per liter.

Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said prices were falling because constraints on global supply seemed to be easing.

"As of November 3, malaki na ho ang binago doon sa ine-expect eating undersupply. Bagkus baliktad na, by December magkakaroon raw ng konting oversupply," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

If this pushes through, it will be the third weekly decrease in diesel and kerosene prices.