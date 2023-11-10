Jollibee to install solar panels in more stores

Jollibee is installing solar panels on more of its stores. Handout Jollibee is installing solar panels on more of its stores. Handout Jollibee is installing solar panels on more of its stores. Handout

MANILA -- The Jollibee Group is set to install more solar panels on the roofs of its stores in 2023.

In a statement, the fastfood giant said 16 more stores will be powered by solar energy by the end of the year. Twenty-eight already had solar panels installed in 2022. Another 20 will be added in 2024.

This will bring the total number of stores with solar panels to 64, Jollibee said.

Jollibee also said it will install solar panels in two of its commissaries in Canlubang, Laguna by December 30.

Solar panels will also be placed at the Jollibee Worldwide Services Logistics Center by 2024, they said.

The company said solar panels improve their cost efficiency, providing 5 to 35 percent their stores' energy needs.

Aside from Jollibee, fastfood giant McDonald's Philippines has also installed solar panels on some of its stores.

RELATED STORY: