First Gen net income up 28 pct in first 9 mos

MANILA - First Gen Corporation on Friday said its attributable recurring net income hit $249 million (P13.8 billion) in the first nine months of 2023.

First Gen, which is the Lopez Group’s clean and renewable energy unit, said this was 28 percent higher than $194 million (P10.2 billion) booked in the same period last year.

“Energy Development Corporation’s(EDC) geothermal portfolio continued to deliver markedly higher earnings from its better operating income stemming from higher electricity prices,” the company said.

The company's natural gas portfolio likewise delivered a slight increase in earnings, it added.

“The First Gen portfolio continues to deliver a positive performance in 2023 and there are still a few more milestones that we expect to achieve towards the end of year, including the commercial operations of our LNG terminal at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex. Further, we expect the closing

and turnover by PSALM of the 165 MW Casecnan Hydroelectric Power plant in early 2024,” said First Gen President and COO Francis Giles B. Puno.

First Gen and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN.