DTI signs partnership with 8 local government units for the integration of the Business Name Registration System.



Officials say this will help speed up the process of applying business permits.

MANILA -- Eight more local government units (LGUs) have agreed to integrate their system into the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) of the Department of Trade and Industry, the agency said on Friday.

This brings to 10 the total number of LGUs linked to the system, with more expecting to come on board in the coming months.

The eight LGUs are Bislig in Surigao del Sur, Butuan in Agusan del Norte, Balanga in Bataan, Bacolod in Negros Occidental, Guiguinto in Bulacan, Baguio in Benguet, San Pedro in Laguna, and Carmona in Cavite.

Paranaque and Quezon City were the first two to integrate with the system earlier.

At the signing ceremony in Makati, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual thanked the 8 LGUs, which accepted their offer for system integration.

He said this would help speed up the application of business permits in the local level.

One requirement for a business permit in LGUs is the DTI certificate of business name registration, which would take additional time to get.

LGUs then would have to check the authenticity of the certificate making the application process longer. But if the system is integrated with DTI, there is no need to print a hardcopy of the certificate, Pascual said.

“This partnership through system integration demonstrates our strong commitment to simplifying our registration procedures and requirements for the benefit of Filipino entrepreneurs, particularly for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Pascual.

Pascual also noted that this will also entice Filipinos to register their business name and apply for a business permit, knowing the process will be much easier. He added this would also eliminate and prevent the proliferation of fake DTI certificates and improve the ease of doing business.

Through the BNRS, business owners may submit their application for business name registration, pay the registration fee online, and download their certificate anytime.

The DTI now plans to also integrate the system with the Bureau of Internal Revenue so business can also pay taxes conveniently.

Meanwhile, Pascual also signed the Implementing Rules an Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 11960 or the ‘One Town One Product Philippines Act’.

DTI signs Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the 'One Town, One Product' law.



DTI Sec. Alfredo Pascual says the OTOP Act will help small businesses develop their products unique to their area.

The law was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last August 2023 which aims to help micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), as well as enable communities to determine, develop, and promote products and services rooted in their area.

The law also includes the creation of the OTOP Philippines Trustmark that would show that the products under this program are excellent in terms of quality, design, value, and marketability. This will push entrepreneurs to create products of high quality and that are unique in their culture or location.

Pascual said the DTI aims to add more OTOP hubs across the country so small businesses can showcase their products and services.

OTOP is a DTI program that has been around for years. But Pascual said the law would secure funding for the program.

He added that it would benefit many businesses especially in the regions, which will have access to trainings, capacity building and even capital.

“Financing and access to credit. We make use of our SB or Small Business Corporation which is under DTI. And make funding available also through DBP Development Bank of the Philippines,” said Pascual.

He added that the law will also help create regular jobs within DTI.

“Makadagdag tayo ng plantilla positions. Ngayon karamihan ng mga naka deploy sa mga provincial, regional offices ng DTI puro mga contractual.”