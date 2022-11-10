MANILA - The Philippines booked $797 million in net inflows of foreign direct investments in August, lower by 19.2 percent compared to the $987 million in the same period last year, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday showed.

From January to August, FDI net inflows reached $5.9 billion, which is lower by 13 percent compared to $6.8 billion in the same comparable period, the BSP said in a statement.

"The slowdown in FDI may be attributed to concerns over weakening global growth prospects, particularly with the moderating demand and policy tightening in major economies," the BSP said.

The BSP said equity capital placements during the month came mostly from Japan and the US, channeled mostly to manufacturing, real estate and information and communication industries.

The US Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by another 75-basis points last Nov. 2 as inflation remains elevated, prompting BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla to announce that the Monetary Board would "match" the hike at its meeting on Nov. 17.

