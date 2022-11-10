Cebu Pacific trims net loss in Q3 as revenues soar by 419 percent

MANILA - Cebu Air Inc (Cebu Pacific) on Thursday said its revenues soared 419 percent to P16.9 billion in the third quarter, trimming its net loss as the aviation industry showed strong recovery.

Strong travel demand has driven a 489 percent increase in the number of passengers flown, reaching over 4 million in the third quarter compared to last year, the airline said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Cargo businesses also grew 41 percent for the period with P2 billion in revenues, it added.

Due to the strong performance, Cebu Pacific said net loss narrowed to P2.5 billion from P8.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Flight frequency improved 318 percent with over 30,300 operated in the third quarter, it said.

"We are encouraged by some notable improvements in our numbers amidst the ongoing challenges related to fuel and foreign exchanges rate," Cebu Pacific Chief Financial Officer Mark Cezar said.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that through our ongoing initiatives, coupled with a sustained increase in passenger traffic, we will soon see better days ahead," he added.

Cebu Pacific resumed flights to Sydney and Brunei, as well as Cebu-Singapore and Cebu-Incheon routes. More flights will be added for the rest of the year for destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Taipei.

The aviation industry was battered by the restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, the higher aviation fuel prices and the current surge in US dollars which caused other currencies, such as the Philippine peso, to depreciate.

