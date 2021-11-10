Condos in Uptown Bonifacio are among the top-selling properties during the quarter. Handout

MANILA - Megaworld Corp said Wednesday its net income for the first 9 months of the year rose 6 percent to P8.6 billion from P8.1 billion in the same period last year.

For the third quarter, its net income grew 46 percent to P3.3. billion from P2.2 billion as real estate sales doubled in the period, Megaworld told the stock exchange.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter rose by 50 percent to P14.5 billion from P9.6 billion in the same period last year, which brought the total to P36.9 billion from P33.4 billion last year, it said.

Megaworld said real estate sales led the recovery after growing 102 percent to P9.6 billion in the third quarter from P4.7 billion in the same period last year.

For the first 9 months, real estate sales were up 21 percent to 23.1 billion, it added.

Reservation sales for the quarter was at P17.1 billion, up 35 percent year-on-year, it said.

"The recovery momentum has started to pick up and we hope that the lowering of the alert levels especially in Metro Manila will continue until the year-end. As more people safely go out and enjoy the normal life, the better for business and our economy as a whole," said Megaworld chief strategy officer Kevin Tan.

Metro Manila was placed under the less stringent Alert Level 2 last Nov. 5.

