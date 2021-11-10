MANILA - Telemedicine has significantly helped decongest hospitals as it became the first touchpoint for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Globe Telecom's startup incubator 917Ventures, the firm behind KonsultaMD.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine both in terms of consultations as well as its network of doctors, KonsultaMD CEO Cholo Tagaysay told reporters in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

Two years into the pandemic, its consultations skyrocketed 1,549 percent while its pool of doctors grew 796 percent in 10 months alone, KonsultaMD said.

"The role we really played, we have served as a national triage system to decongest hospitals. We all know that hospitals are overwhelmed. Telehealth is the first point of contact," Tagaysay said.

"There's no other service like it, no service 24/7 unlimited, no appointment needed, and no service priced as low as this. Telehealth is definitely here to stay," he said.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 can call KonsultaMD's 24/7 hotline first before going to the hospital, which helps decongest the country's healthcare system, Tagaysay said.

But aside from COVID, consultations vary along with its focus on mental health service, he said.

KonsultaMD offers unlimited teleconsultation for as low as P60 for 30 days.

Although it has proven to become a critical lifeline for some whose access to hospitals is limited, telemedicine is unlikely to replace face-to-face healthcare especially for services that need physical presence, Tagaysay said.

Tagaysay said the venture aims to solve a problem since based on data, 6 out of 10 Filipinos pass away without consulting a doctor.

Aside from GCash and KonsultaMD, 917Ventures aims to support other "impactful" ideas seeking to solve the problems of Filipinos, its Managing Director Vince Yamat said.

"We believe that we can journey our customers to digital and solve customer pain points and make their lives easier. In 917venture we believe we can customize solutions that are very specific to Filipinos," he said.

So far it has funded a number of ideas and turned 6 ventures into startup companies, Yamat said.

