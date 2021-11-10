Jollibee Group expands its Red Ribbon Bakeshop in the US with opening of first store in Florida, the brand’s 34th store in the United States. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Wednesday it further expanded the footprint of its brand Red Ribbon Bakeshop in the US with the opening of its first Florida store.

The outlet is also the brand's 34th store in the United States, JFC said in a statement. The opening is part of the group's aggressive expansion plan in North America.

Red Ribbon's latest US store is located in Pinellas Park and features a "cafe-style" seating as well as take-out and online ordering options, the group said.

The store will cater to Tampa Bay's Filipino American community as well as to locals who want to try something new, the country's largest restaurant operator said.

“We love that our delicious treats play a joyful role in bringing people together, and we are excited to bring our unique take on traditional Filipino bakery favorites to Tampa Bay’s close-knit Filipino community, as well as introduce curious newcomers to our delicious offerings," said Red Ribbon Bakeshop North America Business Unit Head Agnes Briones.

JFC said Red Ribbon best sellers in the US include Mango Supreme and Ube Overload cakes, Butter Mamon, Cheesy Ensaimada, and Chicken Empanada.



JFC Foods Corp acquired Red Ribbon in 2005. To date, it has over 500 stores in the Philippines and over 30 in the US.

