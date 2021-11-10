MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission through the Office of the Solicitor General has filed a motion with the Supreme Court reiterating its call to resolve NOW Telecom's P2.6-billion unpaid dues to the government.

The debt is from unpaid Supervision and Regulation Fees (SRF) and Spectrum User Fees (SUF) as well as accumulated fines and penalties, the motion dated Oct. 25 said.

The pending cases represent the total of P2,615,868,531 receivables computed as of December 2020, the motion said.

This is part of the P3.065 billion in unresolved receivables from NOW Telecom, according to a letter received by the NTC from the Commission on Audit dated May 2021.

"Considering the contingent nature of the collection of the aforementioned receivable and in further consideration of the government's need for funds to defray the costs of its COVID-19 response, the prompt resolution of the present cases is most humbly requested," the OSG's motion said.

A Reiterative Motion for Early Resolution was also filed in February 2019.

NOW Telecom is a telco provider in the Philippines. It earlier expressed intent to join the search for the third major telco but held off in submitting documents after it questioned the selection process.

