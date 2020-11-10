LOOK: Noche Buena products suggested retail prices

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday said all manufacturers have agreed to maintain 2019 suggested retail prices (SRP) on noche buena products on or before Dec. 15.

The republication of the SRP on Noche Buena items as of October 31, 2019 for November 9, 2020 covers the following products:

Ham

Fruit Cocktail

Cheese

Sandwich Spread

Mayonnaise

Keso de Bola

Pasta and Spaghetti

Elbow and Salad Macaroni

Spaghetti Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Creamer

DTI said the SRPs apply nationwide, to both supermarkets and wet markets, unless specified.

Before buying products, consumers are advised to check the expiry date and price tag and ensure that the item price and price at the cashier are the same.

Below is the DTI’s SRP on Noche Buena products:

null null



-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News