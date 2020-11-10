FunFacts on 11.11: The ‘biggest online shopping event’ in the world

Lazada's warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna. Jessica Fenol



MANILA - 11.11 or November 11 is an annual informal holiday to celebrate ‘singles day’ in China. Also known as “double eleven,” e-commerce giant Alibaba hatched a plan in 2009 to commemorate this day with a 'sale event.'

Over a decade later, Alibaba built it into the world’s biggest online sales festival, the shopping blitz hit a record $38.4 billion last year dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States which took in about $9.2 billion.

The event has since been replicated at home and abroad, with Singles’ Day promotions found at rivals such as China’s JD.com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc as well as South Korea’s 11thStreet and Singapore’s Qoo10.

Lazada said it was the first to bring this event to the Philippines and in Southeast Asia, offering deals and discounts which buoyed sales traffic.

“Lazada's 11.11 Shopping Festival has grown to become an annual shopping event that is highly anticipated by consumers, and many brands and sellers across categories leverage this increased traffic on our platform as an opportunity to provide the best deals to reach more customers and build up brand awareness,” Lazada said.

To push its "happiness" agenda forward as the Christmas season kicks in, Lazada named Korean superstar Lee Min Ho as its first regional brand ambassador.

Consumers can expect "the biggest and most exclusive deals" of the year during 11.11, as well as games and entertainment activities, it said.

Over 200 million deals and $2 million coin rewards will be available on the platform for its Southeast Asian market during the sale event, on top of vouchers and free shipping perks.

Its nearly 400 hubs across Southeast Asia are also ready to fulfill orders that can support up to 20x the normal day volume on Nov. 11, the e-commerce platform earlier said.



Saleable items



Demand for essential items continue to top the list of sold goods, posting a "15x increase" in purchases of these products.

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities at home meanwhile were top searches.

These include pet care/grooming essentials like clippers and shampoos, exercise mats, inflatable swimming pools, tapioca pearls, lounge wear, and even DJ equipment such as headphones and portable speakers.

This year, Lazada said it brought in more brands to participate such as Nike, Marks & Spencer Philippines, McDonald’s, Hills Pet Nutrition, and Hanabishi.

— with a report from Reuters

