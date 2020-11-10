11.11 sale: Eleven gadgets priced less than P5,000 worth checking out

MANILA - Online shopping in the Philippines was already exploding even before the pandemic forced mall-loving Filipinos to trade visits to brick and mortar shops to waiting for bubble-wrapped deliveries.

While quarantine restrictions have already been relaxed, new habits are hard to break it seems, with online shopping sites reporting record-breaking sales everytime they hold a sale.

Electronic gadgets were some of the hottest selling items in previous sales, and there’s no reason to expect that electronics will be any less popular this 11.11.

If you’re on a budget, here are 11 items you may want to check out on Lazada’s 11.11 sale. All of them cost less than P5,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A - P3,990

This smartphone was already a steal at its SRP of P4,690, but on Nov. 11, this phone goes on sale for just P3,990. With a 6.53 inch screen, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery, this is a very capable phone for this price range. If you’re a parent looking for an extra phone for your kids’ online class, or you just want to upgrade to a newer phone without breaking the bank, you should give the Redmi 9A a look.

Samsung Galaxy A01 - P4,890

If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy A01 is also a good buy. This phone has 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage and a 5.7 inch screen. You also get a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Vivo Y91C - P4,999

This is another option for those looking for an affordable phone. At P4,999 you get 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, a 4030mAh battery and 6.22- inch screen. You also get a 13MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Teclast P80X - P4,499

If you need a bigger screen, a tablet is the way to go. The Teclast P80X has an 8-inch with a 1280 x 800 Resolution, 2GB memory, 32GB storage that is expandable via micro SD card. You can also use this as a phone as it has a SIM slot.

Cherry Mobile Superion S2+ - P3,699

Local brand Cherry Mobile also has a tablet worth checking out. The Superion S2+ has 2GB or memory, 16GB of storage that’s expandable via an SD card slot.

Huawei Band 4 Pro = P2,771.01

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are becoming more popular. The Huawei Band 4 Pro is one of the more affordable options from a reputable brand, and it’s compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

Realme Watch - P2,990

Sure this gadget looks like the Apple Watch, but that’s not a bad thing is it? It looks pretty good and ticks off most of the functions you’ll want in a smartwatch like notifications, health and sleep monitoring, sport modes, and it even doubles as a camera remote for your phone.

Xiaomi Wifi Amplifier Pro - P613

This is a great gadget if there are areas in your house that suffer from weak wifi signals. Since a lot of people are working or studying at home nowadays, strong wifi is a must.

Haylou GT1 TWS - P699

This is a pretty good, affordable wireless earphone that’s also got a mic and noise cancellation. Don’t expect Apple Pod levels of sound quality and control, but for the price it’s a pretty nifty gadget for those who want to upgrade from wired earphones.

Sabbat E12 Ultra Metallic Series - P2,890

These are awesome earphones for the price, and they look pretty good too. The manufacturer claims 6 hours of continuous music playback, which is a lot for a bluetooth earphone at this price range.

Mi TV Stick - 1,590.00

This is great if you have an old LCD TV lying around that does not have Smart TV capabilities. Just plug it into your old TV’s HDMI port and it will let you access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other services. It even lets you stream videos from your mobile device.

News.abs-cbn.com is part of the Lazada Affiliate Program