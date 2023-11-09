MANILA -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled on Thursday its Light the World Giving Machine at a mall in Quezon City.

The group said this allows mallgoers the chance to donate to worthwhile causes by making it as easy as buying from a vending machine.

Instead of the usual treats and drinks, the Giving Machine is filled with various donation options— from providing shelter repair kits for victims of Typhoon Egay or prosthetic legs to amputee patients who can’t afford it, to helping fund the college education of military orphans.

The initiative was done in partnership with Caritas Manila, Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, and HERO Foundation.

Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, the Second Counselor of the Philippines Area Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hopes that as people shop for Christmas gifts for their loved ones, they will also find it in their hearts to share their blessings with those in need.

“One of the good things about the Philippines (is that the) Christmas season starts from September so there will be more time and more people can participate,” he said.

The Giving Machine can be found in TriNoma in Quezon City as well as in Ayala Center Cebu from November 9, 2023 to January 3, 2024.

Several celebrities were also there to support the cause. Among them, beauty queen and Miss Universe Philippines organization National Director Shamcey Supsup.

“It’s amazing how easy it is to help especially now, it’s so fun also,” she said.

Supsup also invited others to donate.

“If you’re looking for a place to help support, this is one of the options because 100 percent of your donation goes to whatever you chose," she said.

Actor Eric “Eruption” Tai also hosted the event with his wife. They said they’ve been supporting Light the World’s projects for years now.

“We definitely love the concept of the gift-giving machine. I remember before na gusto kong magbigay, magdonate pero hindi ko alam kung saan and minsan ‘di ko rin alam kung paano at kung (sino ang) mapagkakatiwalaan,” said Rona Tai.

In just a few hours since it was unveiled, the Giving Machines already collected nearly P15,000 in donations.

One of the beneficiaries under the Hero Foundation, a college student who lost his father after serving in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, expressed his gratitude to the church group on behalf of his fellow scholars.

“These sorts of events really bring light to the lives of so many people in need. Life is significantly harder for those of us who have lost the breadwinners in our family and I’ve seen that with my own mother and how much of a help that monthly support that we get,” said Chrispher Teves, who studies Political Economy at the University of Asia and the Pacific.

The project began in 2022, raising $7 million worldwide.

Choi also said they expect to get more donations from the Philippines this year now that malls are seeing bigger foot traffic with the lifting of all COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“During the pandemic, we were not really able to raise (much) funds. We absolutely tried out best last year in the Alabang area but the fund was not enough to support other charities so extra funds were donated by church members,” he said.