Omegle closes down

MANILA -- Anonymous chat app Omegle has closed down, its founder said Thursday.

In a statement posted on the website, Leif K-Brooks shut down the service citing the immense stress and financial burden of combating misuse and enduring constant attacks.

"Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically," K-Brooks said. "Franky, I don't want to have a heart attack in my 30s."

“Omegle” was the most searched word on Google in the Philippines in 2019.

Omegle became popular among Filipinos and other nationalities because K-Pop performers used it to surprise their fans.