Analysts optimistic of sustained growth with strong consumer spending

MANILA — The Philippine economy can grow further in the remaining quarter of the year, according to economic analysts.



During the Security Bank’s Economic Forum 2023, experts said they are optimistic that the country will sustain its growth in the third quarter.



Security Bank EVP and Financial Markets Segment Head Arnold Bengco expects consumer spending for the holiday season to boost the country’s growth.



Bengco agreed with economic managers that the lower end of the government target of 6 to 7 percent average growth for 2023 is still achievable.



“That will be more translated in the consumption more than the government spending… The trajectory is there. Consumption is trailing lower but it’s still at 5 percent. The key here is Christmas spending, it should pick up,” Bengco said.



Foreign direct investments are also expected to make its way into the economy by next year if pledges from investors come to fruition.



Independent think-tank Stratbase Group Founder and Managing Director Victor Manhit said government reforms on ease or doing business and tax incentives should help turn pledges into investments.



“The initiative for so-called green lanes to fast track investment in the country, a review of the CREATE bill especially for incentives will create an environment for investments. The government is trying to do their part if they can deliver some of these reforms, then maybe we can see these happening next year,” Manhit said.

MONETARY POLICY



With better turnouts in recent GDP and inflation numbers, Global Markets Research Asia Head Lin Li sees a pause in the next policy meeting of the Monetary Board.



But Li added that a quick cut is also not in the horizon with inflation risks for next year leaning to the upside.



Li further projected the central bank to end the tightening of monetary policy in the second half of 2024.



“Philippine inflation likely to receive some flare up in the early next year with the expiration of the executive order which has a cut on tariff rates.”



BSP Department of Economics and Research Head Dennis Lapid said that risks to inflation for next year were among the factors considered during the off-cycle Monetary Board meeting two weeks ago.



“There are other new developments not just higher oil prices but power rate, wage increases in various regions,” Lapid said.



The Monetary Board will convene on November 16 for the next policy meeting.

