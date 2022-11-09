Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Senator Francis Tolentino on Wednesday said he doubts the Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) data and methods following its report on the state of unemployment in the country.

During the Senate's deliberation on the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023, Tolentino raised the possibility that the PSA is producing "erroneous data" on which the government is basing its policies.

"Kasi po lahat ito umaasa sa statistics na bigay ng PSA. I'm beginning to doubt the veracity of the basis because there are claims of erroneous data," he said.

"Meron po bang nagsu-supervise sa PSA?" Tolentino added.

PSA is an attached agency of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). Its primary function is to collect, compile, analyze, and publish statistical information on the Philippines.

According to Tolentino, he began to doubt PSA after they published the latest data on the unemployment rate, which slid to 5 percent in Sept.

"I still cannot grapple with the validity of this. Ang sinasabi po nila ay marami daw pong nag-enroll, nag-aral. But we look at the records of CHED hindi naman ganon kalaki... If this is now considered as gospel truth, it will change the equation in terms of our expenditure," Tolentino said.

The senator then warned of the consequences of PSA providing wrong data.

"It permeates all data that we now use and argue and debate on, which might be wrong in the first place... Baka iba na po 'yung data na pini-provide ng PSA, thereby leading to a different data which is being used now by our financial authorities," Tolentino said.

"Mukang ang PSA naka-fixed na lang sa isang datos na sila ang tama at hindi puwedeng magkamali. At baka maligaw tayong lahat kung yun lang ang sinusundan natin," he added.

Senate Finance panel chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara, tasked to defend the proposed 2023 budget, said PSA is "not perfect" but they issue an erratum when needed.

"There's science of course in the method of the PSA. Statistics is based on science. But as you know scientific method is never certain, in fact, they are constantly falsifying, trying to falsify what they know in pursuit of better science," Angara said.

Angara then asked Tolentino to raise his concerns directly to NEDA and PSA.

RELATED VIDEO