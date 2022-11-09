MANILA - Food manufacturer Monde Nissin’s revenues in the first 9 months of 2022 grew but profit still fell as input costs remained high, the company said on Wednesday.

The Lucky Me and Skyflakes maker said consolidated revenues from January to September grew 6.7 percent to P54.9 billion.

Despite this, core net income attributable to shareholders for the period declined by 20.9 percent to Php 5.6 billion. The company said this reflected continued investment in brand building, as well as higher raw material and energy costs partly due to commodity lock-ins entered earlier in the year.

Monde Nissin had earlier struck deals to buy raw materials at set prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent commodity costs spiraling upwards.

The company’s flagship Lucky Me brand was also affected by the controversial ban imposed on it by the EU for having traces of ethylene oxide.

Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto said the company has already addressed the selective recall of Lucky Me products in the EU in July.

“Our efforts have largely corrected the impact as we have seen significant recovery in October, and we are continuing to work to resume the growth which we have seen earlier this year and last year in this category,” Soesanto said.

He said the company has also “enhanced” its sourcing, testing, and overall processes to ensure that its products adhere to all food quality compliance standards, regardless of what jurisdiction they are sold in.

