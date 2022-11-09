MANILA — The House Committee on Labor and Employment has adopted resolutions calling for the immediate ratification by the Philippine government of International Labour Organization Convention No. 190, an international treaty that recognizes individuals' right to work free from violence and harassment.

The panel consolidated House Resolutions 32, 85, and 271 authored by Reps. Raymond Mendoza, Maria Rachel Arenas, and Arlene Brosas.

Governments that ratify ILO C190 will be required to put in place laws and measures to prevent and address violence and harassment in the workplace.

Brosas said the ILO Convention 190 acknowledges that gender-based violence and harassment disproportionately affect women and girls, "who are subjected to patriarchal gender stereotypes and norms in various socio-cultural settings."

"For us in Gabriela Women’s Party, it is very important to put emphasis and concern on sexual violence and harassment committed against women workers on the premise of feudal-patriarchal relations at work and the inferior, vulnerable and low-quality jobs mostly occupied by women workers – usually without clear-cut employee-employer relations and no mechanisms of redress,” Brosas told fellow lawmakers during the committee hearing on Wednesday.

ILO's Joni Simpson urged the Philippines to send a strong message on the importance of ending violence and harassment at work, including gender-based violence.

Twenty-two countries have so far ratified C190, according to Simpson.

