Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the opening day of the Tesla 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

WASHINGTON - Tesla chief Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed, more than a week after he closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission documents show Musk, who financed much of his Twitter purchase with Tesla stock, sold 19.5 million shares worth some $3.95 billion.

RELATED VIDEO: