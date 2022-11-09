MANILA - Big businesses have become more cautious about expansion and undertaking new projects as borrowing costs continue to rise.

With the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas saying it will increase its benchmark rate by another 75 basis points, officials of two of the country’s biggest conglomerates said they need to be even more careful about new investments.

Dmi Lozano, Chief Financial Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures said their existing portfolio of loans and bonds are already “locked in” which means they are not at risk for rising interest rates.

“However it makes new projects more expensive. We need to look for higher returns to compensate for higher rates. That is the challenge, not existing because those are well managed,” Lozano said.

He said with interest rates expected to stay high for a longer period of time, businesses will have to adjust how they look at projects and how they finance these investments.

Manuel Pangilinan, CEO of Metro Pacific Investments Corp also said new investments will have to provide better returns to offset those higher costs.

“Your return standards will be higher because you know your borrowing costs will be higher. It is really a dampener on economic activity.”

Property buyers are also affected by the higher rates, according to Dave Rafael, President and CEO of AboitizLand.

"Housing loans are now hovering around the 9 to 9.5 percent range. This has led to a slow down in sales as prospective buyers opt to take a wait-and-see approach before performing any final purchase decisions.” Rafael said.

Forfeitures have also risen, Rafael said, as buyers who have completed their equity payments are turned down by banks for take-out loans because their stated incomes a few years back are now inadequate to service the higher debt service caused by the increased interest rates.

Supply chain issues have also made managing construction costs even more challenging for all developers, he said.

So far, the BSP has already raised its benchmark rate to 4.25 percent this year from a record low of 2 percent earlier in 2022. When the central bank implements another 75 basis point hike on Nov. 17, it will have hiked interest rates by a cumulative 3 percentage points or more than double the rate at the start of the year.

After Nov. 17, the BSP will have one final rate-setting meeting this year on Dec. 15, where it is widely expected to raise rates again. The BSP is doing this to fight inflation which already approached a 14-year high in October.

Pangilinan however warned that if the private sector gets discouraged by current credit conditions, the Philippine post-pandemic economic recovery may falter.

