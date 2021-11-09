Jollibee listed its first ever preferred shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange last October. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Tuesday it posted a net income of P1.6 billion in the third quarter, which brought the total for the first 9 months of the year to P2.7 billion.

The company's third quarter performance was a reversal from the P1.6 billion loss incurred in the same period last year, JFC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange

This is due to the significant operating profit improvement of its Philippine business from its Business Transformation Program, JFC said.

System-wide sales rose by 26.6 percent in the third quarter and 18.4 percent for the first 9 months of the year, it said. Revenues grew by 24.1 percent and 17.1 percent in Q3 and the first 9 months, respectively, it added.

The JFC group said it opened 249 new stores from January to September this year, of which 47 were in the Philippines, 67 in China, 29 in North America and 15 in EMEAA (Europe, Middle East Asia and Africa).

At least 221 stores were permanently closed during the quarter, where 63 were in the Philippines and 158 abroad, it said.

Its Jollibee brand opened its first store in Madrid, Spain in September.

JFC last Oct. 14 also listed its first ever preferred shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

