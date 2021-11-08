MANILA - The International Association of Business Communicators Asia Pacific (IABC APAC) said nominations are now open for the 2022 Communicator of the Year Awards.

The awards, which are open for Executive Leader and the Senior Communication Professionals categories, recognize and honor exceptional communication excellence and leadership.

IABC said executives from both the private and public sectors, based in Asia Pacific countries, may be nominated in the Executive Leader category.

Meanwhile, communicators in the Asia Pacific region with at least ten years of work experience in the profession can be nominated in the Senior Communication Professional Category.

Nominees can either be self-nominated or nominated by an IABC member or non-member.

For more information, people may visit the official website of IABC Asia Pacific Region.