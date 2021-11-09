MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said it is speeding up the rollout of its 5G-capable in-building solutions (IBS) for better indoor coverage in key tourism-related destinations such as airports, shopping malls, and stadiums.

"IBS is used to extend and distribute cellular signals within a building or structure," Globe said.

The Ayala-led telco said it has set up 5G IBS at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1, 3, and 4, as well as the Newport Mall, Riverbank Mall, SM Mall of Asia Annex, office-retail W City Center, Philippine Arena, and New Clark City Athletic Stadium.

The company said the move comes amid looser quarantine restrictions, which is seen to lead to a rebound of tourism.

"With the gradual reopening of international and local destinations, Globe is ramping up its services in tourist-related facilities to provide a better customer experience," Globe said in a statement.

From January to September this year, Globe has completed 73 IBS to provide high-quality indoor coverage, it added.

"Our network rollouts and upgrades remain on track. We also see to it that we equip existing structures with the right technology for better and consistent coverage indoors,” said Globe senior vice president Joel Agustin.



Globe said it has over 1,900 5G locations across the country as of end-September, mostly located in major urban centers. It also has 95 percent outdoor coverage in the National Capital Region.

