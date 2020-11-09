'Shopping conversations' rise as Twitter notes 78 pct of Filipinos buy online; shampoo tops list

Twitter HQ.

MANILA - Social networking service giant Twitter on Monday said 78 percent or nearly 8 out of 10 Filipinos using their platform go online to buy products as consumers go digital for their needs amid the pandemic.

“There’s no doubt that shopping conversations on Twitter are increasing across South East Asia. While we see peaks in the lead-up to eCommerce days and for a few days after, shopping is a year-round conversation on Twitter. As people are shifting more to eCommerce and mCommerce, we see this conversational trend continuing to grow rapidly,” said Arvinder Gujral, Managing Director for Twitter in South-East Asia.

Twitter noted most Filipinos bought essential items online as consumers #StayAtHome to curb the spread of COVID-19, stocking up on these products.

51 percent are female shoppers who are into music, food and drink and cooking, while 49 percent of male shoppers are into technology, gadgets and music.

Twitter e-commerce purchase drivers. Handout

Free delivery tops the list of what drives consumers to purchase products at 67 percent, followed by 55 percent saying they like brands championing an advocacy, 52 percent prefer paying in cash, and 50 percent are encouraged by discounts.

81 percent of Twitter users said they bought shampoo and conditioner, followed by cleaning products at 76 percent, laundry products 72 percent, deodorant 70 percent and snack foods at 66 percent.

Twitter e-commerce conversations. Handout

“For brands, this requires a change in the way they approach their marketing. A more in-depth understanding of why people shop online and what influences their online shopping habits is needed, and in the Philippines we are seeing brands turn to Twitter to connect with their customers and leverage the leaned-in nature of people on Twitter in the Philippines,” said Gujral.

Filipinos also "openly express excitement" on shopping events like the 9/9, 10/10, or 11/11 as it occur only once a year, with "conversations around it actually begin and last longer," it said.