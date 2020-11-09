Philippines Q3 agricultural output up 0.7 pct year on year

Farmers tend to their rice crops in Oriental Mindoro province. Farm output in the first quarter of 2019 contracted from the same period in 2018. Erik de Castro, Reuters/File

MANILA - Philippine agricultural output grew at an annual pace of 0.7 percent in the third quarter, slower than the year-ago rise of 2.3 percent, led by crops and fisheries subsectors, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The country's crops output -- which accounted for around 53 percent of the agricultural sector's total production -- rose 4.8 percent as the paddy rice harvest grew 15.2 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Fisheries output rose 1.9 percent, while livestock, hit by the African swine fever outbreak, contracted by 7.6 percent and poultry production went down by 3.8 percent.

The government will release third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday.

Agriculture usually accounts for less than 10 percent of overall economic output.

"The 0.7 percent positive growth is a welcome news, as it confirms that we are on the right track particularly on our palay and corn production program initiatives in partnership with farmers' groups, local government units and the private sector. As for fisheries, we are pleased that it grew by 1.9 percent due to increased catch of marine species. The DA will provide needed support and interventions to further increase their productivity and incomes, and subsequently propel the growth and competitiveness of Philippine agriculture," said Agriculture Secretary William Dar in a statement.