Meralco says power rates lower in November

MANILA — Manila Electric Co. said Monday power rates in November would be lower following a decrease in generation charges.
The overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0395 per kilowatt hour (kWh), equivalent to an P8 decrease in the total bill of customers consuming P200 kWh, Meralco said in a statement.
Generation charges for the month decreased by P0.0215 per kWh to P4.2018 per kWh this November, mainly due to lower charges in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, the power distributor explained.
"The Luzon grid’s power supply situation improved in October, as demand decreased due to weather disturbances and there was less generation capacity on outage," it said.
In the same advisory, Meralco added that it would not implement any disconnection until the end of the year for households consuming 200 kWh and below.
For those consuming 201 kWh and above, Meralco said it would give a 30-day grace period on all payments falling due within the period of enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine without incurring interests, penalties, and other charges.
"Any unpaid balance after the lapse of the 30-day grace period shall be payable in three equal monthly installments without incurring interests, penalties and other charges," Meralco said.
