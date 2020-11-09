Meralco says power rates lower in November

Electrical meters with countless electrical wires hanging near residences in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on February 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Manila Electric Co. said Monday power rates in November would be lower following a decrease in generation charges.

The overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0395 per kilowatt hour (kWh), equivalent to an P8 decrease in the total bill of customers consuming P200 kWh, Meralco said in a statement.

Generation charges for the month decreased by P0.0215 per kWh to P4.2018 per kWh this November, mainly due to lower charges in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, the power distributor explained.

Just in!



Singil sa kuryente ng MERALCO @meralco, may PAGBABA na P0.04/kwh (overall) sa paparating na November 2020 bill.



Katumbas yan ng bawas na:

Kunsumo Bawas

200kwh P 8.00

300kwh P12.00

400kwh P16.00

500kwh P20.00 pic.twitter.com/OZJWlBnrOt — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) November 9, 2020

"The Luzon grid’s power supply situation improved in October, as demand decreased due to weather disturbances and there was less generation capacity on outage," it said.

In the same advisory, Meralco added that it would not implement any disconnection until the end of the year for households consuming 200 kWh and below.

For those consuming 201 kWh and above, Meralco said it would give a 30-day grace period on all payments falling due within the period of enhanced community quarantine and modified enhanced community quarantine without incurring interests, penalties, and other charges.

"Any unpaid balance after the lapse of the 30-day grace period shall be payable in three equal monthly installments without incurring interests, penalties and other charges," Meralco said.