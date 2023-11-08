MANILA -- SM Investments Corp said its consolidated net income surged 30 percent in the first nine months of 2023.

The company said their P55.9 billion net income from January to September was driven by consumer spending in malls and increased spending in discretionary retail categories.

SM Investments said its retail arm's net income grew by 19 percent to P13.7 billion. Revenue from department stores climbed 18 percent while specialty retail revenues went up by 9 percent. Food retail revenues remained positive, the company added.

SM Prime Holdings also saw its consolidated net income reach P30.1 billion in the first half of 2023, up 37 percent from the same period in 2022.

BDO Unibank's net income also climbed to P53.9 billion from January to September.

China Bank Corporation, meanwhile, said its net income reached P16.2 billion, 10 percent higher than last year's figures.

SM Investments also said their assets increased by 4 percent to P1.5 trillion.

"We look forward to the fourth quarter, while continuing to monitor the impact of food prices and interest rates on consumer wallets,” president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

