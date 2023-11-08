Kimono-clad young women take pictures around the Sensoji temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 2 May 2022. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- Filipinos are still keen on traveling to Japan despite the Japanese government hiking the prices of the Japan Rail Pass for foreigners, travel booking platform Klook said Wednesday.

The Japan Railway Group increased the price of the JR Pass in October.

But 84 percent of Filipinos still think Japan is a worthwhile travel destination because the yen is weak and there are other travel options.

In fact, bookings made by Filipinos to Japan rose 288 percent from January numbers, Klook said.

The travel app said travelers are willing to take more affordable travel options to Japan, like express trains and local buses.

But the Shinkansen--Japan's bullet train system that operates at the highest rail speed--has seen a significant boost in sales since the JR pass price hike.

Klook said Filipino travelers put a premium on affordability when considering a trip to Japan. They also prefer taking the scenic route--or those that pass near the iconic Mt. Fuji--when traveling to the "Land of the Rising Sun."

The app also said majority of travelers are now considering going beyond the main cities to explore neighboring cities and less-traveled areas of Japan.

Many Filipinos are eyeing Tokyo, Japan as their year-end holiday destination, according to Google.

The data is based on top searches on Google Flights.

RELATED STORY: