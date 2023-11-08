Ayala Corp and Globe Telecom launch Taiwanese two-wheel EV brand Gogoro's first flagship store in Makati City on November 7, 2023. The brand is known for its battery-swapping technology. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom is looking to expand its non-telco businesses into transportation as the company on Tuesday unveiled electric scooters that use a unique battery-swapping technology.

Gogoro Philippines, a joint venture between Ayala Corp and Globe's 917Ventures, opened its "experience center" at the Greenbelt 4 mall in Makati on Tuesday.

Gogoro said the facility "offers an immersive experience, giving visitors a taste of what it is like to use Gogoro Smartscooters and battery-swapping."

The company highlighted its technology and system developed in Taiwan which allows users to skip lengthy recharge times and simply swap used batteries for fully charged ones at designated stops called GoStations.

Consumers will get to try the scooters and see quick battery swapping at a GoStation, Gogoro said about its mall facility.

"With the opening of our first Gogoro Experience Center, we are not just unveiling a store, we are opening the doors to the next chapter of mobility in the Philippines,” said Bernie Llamzon, President of Gogoro Philippines.

Globe earlier said that it is looking to its non-telco business units to deliver growth as the telecommunications sector in the Philippines matures.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu earlier said he expects Gogoro to lead the Philippines' transition to EVs.

"We are very optimistic as well that we will lead the country in the switch to electric vehicles with of course by the two-wheelers," Cu said during an online briefing with journalists last Monday.

Aside from being able to swap batteries quickly, Gogoro scooters can also connect to smartphones for keyless unlocking and extra security with Touch ID and Face ID.

Gogoro said it will announce pricing and availability for some of its Smartscooter models on December 1, as well as additional models that will be available in early 2024.